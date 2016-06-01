Megan Fox Is Getting a New House Because Her Unborn Child Told Her to Move

Megan Fox is one attentive mom. The pregnant star, who already has two boys with husband Brian Austin Green, brought her baby bump to Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday and told the late-night TV host that she gets messages from her unborn baby.

“You don’t hear an audible voice, but I feel like you receive messages from the child if you’re open to it,” Fox said. “For instance, this baby wanted me to live somewhere else so we’re moving to a whole different place in Los Angeles because I feel like that’s where this baby wants to be raised.”

She added, "I also feel like this baby is telling me that it's kind of like a Wernher von Braun or an Elon Musk—like a super genius."

“If this baby is able to convince you to move out of your house, it is a super genius. Or it’s a realtor. It might be a baby realtor you have,” Kimmel joked.

So what does Green think about picking up and moving to a new house based on his wife’s intuition? “He trusts me at this point because I’ve made so many good calls. I know it sounds crazy, like I’m a lunatic, but I’ve made some really good decisions based on what I think the higher self is telling me to do, so now he just goes along with it,” Fox explained.

The New Girl star also revealed that she has a moniker picked out for her new addition. “I have a name that I like. It’s not locked in yet, and I have no middle name yet. We’re still searching,” she said, so Kimmel helped her out with a little name roulette. “Toucan Mountain Lodge” was the handle that popped out.

We’ll have to wait and see if this new mom takes Kimmel’s suggestions to heart. Watch the video above to hear her talk all about her third pregnancy and why it’s been “more relaxed” than the first.