Megan Fox Admits Getting Her Body Back After Baby Number 3 Was Hard

Ask any new mom and they'll tell you that bouncing back from having a baby is no easy feat. While celebrities may have it easier than some, Megan Fox can confirm that no matter who you are it takes some hard work.

The actress and the face of Frederick of Hollywood's new fall campaign opened up to Extra about the struggle to get into shape after the birth of her third child Journey River. “I worked out really hard,” the star said. “This time, it was a struggle for me. There was a lot of walks and very long runs. It was awful.”

What made it even tougher? Not getting much sleep thanks to her rambunctious boys, 13-month-old Journey, 3-year-old Bodhi Ransom, and 4-year-old Noah Shannon. "I haven’t slept in almost a year. There’s not one night that I have slept through the night,” Fox revealed. “I’m still breastfeeding and [Journey] wakes up all the time, and then the other two come and wake me up and get in bed also.”

With her busy career and home life, will she and husband Brian Austin Green try for the elusive girl that he wants so badly? “I’m not [pining for a girl],” she told Extra. “I know Brian would like a girl, but they seem much more challenging if I’m any indication.”