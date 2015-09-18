Megan Fox to Spice Up New Girl During Zooey Deschanel's Maternity Leave

There's going to be a new girl on New Girl, and she's planning to shake things up a bit.

Sultry Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star Megan Fox will take on the main role in Fox's hit comedy series for a portion of its fifth season while quirky girl Zooey Deschanel is on maternity leave. Deschanel, 35, and husband Jacob Pechenik welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in July.

Fox will first appear in the sixth episode of the upcoming season, which is scheduled to premiere in January.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the plan is for Deschanel's Jess to find herself sequestered during jury duty (and will not appear in the show). During that period, Fox's character will rent out Jess's room. Fox plays Reagan, described as a "gorgeous, straight-shooting pharmaceutical sales rep who comes to town on business and shakes things up in the loft."

"It's insane to me that such a gorgeous person can be so funny, but I guess we just all have to accept it," executive producer Liz Meriwether tells Entertainment Weekly. "I've been a fan of her comedic skills since This Is 40, and I'm so excited to have her on the show. We had Megan in mind when we wrote this part—she's the perfect person to come in and shake these guys up."

