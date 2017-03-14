Megan Fox’s Steamy Lingerie Campaign Will Make You Forget About Snow

Megan Fox is here to help you forget all about the snowy superstorm that’s hitting much of the United States. The New Girl star (and mom of three, might we add) smolders in Frederick’s of Hollywood’s new lingerie campaign.

Fox—a Frederick’s brand ambassador, stakeholder, and creative partner—even announced via Instagram that she will be launching a personal collection for the 2017 holiday season. The gorgeous star steams up the campaign video (above) in lacy bras, matching garters, sheer bodysuits, and a sexy leather zip-up one-piece.

My @fredericks_hollywood campaign has launched. Stay tuned for more including my personal collection coming holiday 2017. A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Mar 13, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

“I think women should own what they wear. Confidence looks great on everyone,” Fox says in the campaign. “My definition of beauty is simplicity, elegance, and sensuality. I think that when a woman is in harmony with herself and remains true to her values, she will glow naturally.”

"My definition of beauty is simplicity, elegance, and sensuality. I think that when a woman is in harmony with herself and remains true to her values, she will glow naturally." -Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) #FredericksxMeganFox A post shared by Frederick's of Hollywood (@fredericks_hollywood) on Mar 14, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

Watch the steamy video at top, and shop her picks at fredericks.com.