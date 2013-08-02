Megan Fox is Expecting, Jimmy Fallon Takes on Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines, and More

1. Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are expecting baby number two!  [People]

2. Watch Jimmy Fallon and The Roots make musical magic with Robin Thicke. [YouTube]

3. The cast of Glee plans to deliver PSAs about drug abuse and addiction.  [E! Online]

4. Keith Urban announced that he will return to American Idol. [USA Today]

5. Flashback Friday: Kate Hudson reveals that Prince William and Prince Harry stayed at her family's Colordo house as kids. [HuffPo]

6. Burberry is launching their first in-house fragrance, a men's scent inspired by rock music. [WWD]

