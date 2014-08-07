Megan Fox Demonstrates Artistic Selfie Skills on The Tonight Show

We all know there's an art to taking a good selfie, but as it turns out, there's also an art to selfie art. Case in point: Megan Fox (who takes a darn good makeup-free selfie herself) bested The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and musical guest Wiz Khalifa in a game of Pictionary when she perfectly captured the clue "Taking a selfie."

During her visit to the talk show on Wednesday night, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress—who looked effortlessly stunning in a strapless gray dress with orange trim, paired with strappy black stilettos—teamed up with fellow guest Nick Cannon to take on Fallon and Khalifa in the game. While their opponents offered some stiff competition (Khalifa proved to be an especially good player), it was Fox who helped her team emerge victorious by perfectly capturing the essence of a selfie.

Watch the full game of Pictionary below and marvel at how Megan Fox manages to look incredible even when she's just playing party games.

