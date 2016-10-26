Megan Fox Shares the First Photo of Her and Brian Austin Green's Newborn Son Journey

Better late than never!

Nearly three months after giving birth to her and husband Brian Austin Green's third child, Megan Fox has given us our very first glimpse at the adorable little guy. The proud mom took to Instagram today to share a photo of her and her 2-month-old son Journey River Green, and he is the spitting image of his famous parents. In the snap, the 30-year-old beauty lays next to her newborn on the bed as she takes their picture. The tiny guy stares up at the camera, showing off his piercing eyes that look just like his gorgeous mother's.

A photo posted by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Oct 26, 2016 at 3:06pm PDT

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows star revealed that she was pregnant back in April when she debuted her baby bump on the red carpet in a skin-tight black dress that highlighted her baby bump. Fox and Austin Green later welcomed Journey into the world on August 4. The couple also share two other children, a 4-year-old son named Noah Shannon and a 2-year-old son named Bodhi Ransom.

We can't wait to see more 'grams of the cutie.