Bikini-Clad Megan Fox and Her Baby Bump Enjoy a Beach Stroll with Brian Austin Green

It appears that clear skies and sunshine are ahead for Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green. An unexpected pregnancy spurred an exciting new chapter for the couple, who separated in 2015 after five years of marriage. And what better way to celebrate a bright future than with a romantic babymoon in Hawaii?

The gorgeous duo was photographed (above) in Kona (not far from Maui, where they tied the knot in 2010) last week enjoying a long walk on a sandy beach. With her budding bump on full display, Fox, 29, glowed in a scalloped black bikini topped with a blue and white sarong. Beside her, a shirtless Green, 42, looked happy in a straw fedora and a pair of gray shorts.

"You know, nothing is planned," Green recently told People regarding expecting baby No. 3 with Fox. "None of them are ever planned. You kind of just go with it. At my age, to be having three babies, is crazy," the actor, who already has two sons—Noah, 3, and Bodhi, 2—added. "I'll be 43 this year."

The parents reportedly brought the little ones along for their tropical getaway. Sounds like a picture-perfect family vacation!