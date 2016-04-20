The Blacklist's Megan Boone Welcomes a Baby Girl—See the Cute Photos

D Dipasupil/Getty Images
Congratulations to The Blacklist star Megan Boone! The actress and her fiancé Dan Estabrook welcomed a baby girl last week, and yesterday Boone took to Instagram to share the first photos of her precious daughter.
"Home, blessed by the birth of our daughter, Caroline Boone Estabrook 5:33am on April 15, 2016 Love, Megan + Dan," the new mom captioned the snap, which shows her bundle of joy wrapped in a cozy floral blanket. Boone also shared a snap of Estabrook holding Caroline in his arms. While we don't get a peek at her face in this 'gram, we do get to see her little feet—too cute.
Congrats again to the family of three!