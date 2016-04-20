The Blacklist's Megan Boone Welcomes a Baby Girl—See the Cute Photos

Congratulations to The Blacklist star Megan Boone! The actress and her fiancé Dan Estabrook welcomed a baby girl last week, and yesterday Boone took to Instagram to share the first photos of her precious daughter.

"Home, blessed by the birth of our daughter, Caroline Boone Estabrook 5:33am on April 15, 2016 Love, Megan + Dan," the new mom captioned the snap, which shows her bundle of joy wrapped in a cozy floral blanket. Boone also shared a snap of Estabrook holding Caroline in his arms. While we don't get a peek at her face in this 'gram, we do get to see her little feet—too cute.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Introduces the World to Luna Simone—See the Adorable Snap

Home, blessed by the birth of our daughter, Caroline Boone Estabrook 5:33am on April 15, 2016 Love, Megan + Dan A photo posted by Megan Boone (@msmeganboone) on Apr 19, 2016 at 4:44pm PDT

A photo posted by Megan Boone (@msmeganboone) on Apr 17, 2016 at 5:59am PDT

Congrats again to the family of three!