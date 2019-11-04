Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp Have Broken Up After Calling Off Their Engagement

On-and-off-again couple Meg Ryan, 57, and John Mellencamp, 68, are officially off again.

According to People, the pair, whose engagement made headlines one year ago, have parted ways due to Mellencamp’s reluctance to wed. "He didn’t want to get married again," a source told the outlet. "He loves her, but marriage never seemed to be a part of it. It’s unclear how important a marriage was to Meg. But they spent a lot of time together and it’s too bad they split. They really got along so well together."

Mellencamp has been married three times before, while Ryan was married once, to actor Dennis Quaid, with whom she shares an actor son, Jack.

Just a few months ago Ryan discussed her wedding plans with InStyle, telling editor-in-chief Laura Brown, "I’m going to get married at some point. But for now this engagement thing is a state of grace."

Ryan and Mellencamp first began dating in 2011.