Meg Ryan Made a Rare Appearance with Her 15-Year-Old Daughter

Imagine being 15 years old, getting to travel to Europe, and sitting front row (!) at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. If your brain can’t even begin to compute such a dreamy scenario, you’re not alone. But if you’re Daisy Ryan, sitting next to America’s sweetheart (aka Mom) in Schiaparelli’s front row is just Monday.

Meg Ryan, who’s shied away from the spotlight herself in the past decade, doesn’t typically make public appearances with her teenage daughter. But despite the infrequency of their red carpet mother-daughter dates, the When Harry Met Sally star posts photos of Daisy occasionally.

Meg began her week in all black, arriving at Schiaparelli’s show in a midiskirt, mock turtleneck tee, and leather sandals. Daisy opted for a complementary color scheme in an airy white dress and patterned black and white sneakers.

Image zoom Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

If anything could convince us to relive our teenage years, it would be a front row spot at Paris Couture Week next to Meg Ryan. You listening, Will Smith?