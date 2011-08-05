Meet Victoria's Secret's Newest Bra: The Showstopper

[vodpod id=Video.14559040&w=640&h=385&fv=%26rel%3D]Victoria's Secret is launching a new wear-with-anything bra—the Showstopper! Designed to disappear under dresses and tops, the bra comes in three styles with a variety of fall shades including fuschia, deep blue, paisley, black, white and nude. "It's smooth on the skin and doesn’t show under clothing," Adriana Lima told us. As for Lima's most showstopping quality? "My eyes and sense of humor!" Available in sizes from 34B-38DD, the bra hits stores on Tuesday, August 9th, and prices range from $45-$49.50. Press play to check out the sexy video of the Victoria's Secret Angels working the style!

MORE: Meet the Victoria's Secret Angels!