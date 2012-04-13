Meet Victoria's Secret's Newest Angel: Toni Garrn

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Toni Garrn just got her wings! Victoria's Secret drafted the 19-year-old model to be the label's newest Angel, Modelinia reports, making her an official spokesmodel for the lingerie brand. The German stunner joins fellow VS bombshells like Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Candice Swanepoel, all of whom topped Forbes' latest list of the world's highest-earning models. See who else earned the coveted heavenly status by clicking through the gallery.

MORE:• Our Favorite Victoria’s Secret Bikinis• Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show• Victoria’s Secret Launches Luxury Range