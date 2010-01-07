Meet Victoria's Secret's New Cover Girl

Joyann King
Jan 07, 2010 @ 12:00 am

Victoria's Secret has taken model Lindsay Ellingson under its wings to work its supermodel-making magic! Ellingson is the latest beauty to grace the cover of its swim catalogue, where the California-girl is photographed in a sexy bandeau bikini. Having walked the runways for designers like Chanel, Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana, Ellingson is no stranger to the spotlight, but she told People the shoot was "an experience of a lifetime! Being chosen for the cover is one of the most exciting things that has happened in my career."

