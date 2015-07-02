Our 3 #GirlCrushes from the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
Briana Draguca
Jul 02, 2015 @ 1:45 pm

The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team has proven they’re not letting anyone get in between them and the World Cup. Not even the first place team, Germany, who they delightfully defeated in last night's semifinals thanks to Carli Lloyd’s impeccable penalty kick, Alex Morgan's strategic attacks, and Kelley O’Hara’s 84th minute goal. These three ladies have risen to the challenge as the tournament raged on over the past few weeks. No matter what happens when they compete against the winner of the Japan v. England match at the final on Sunday, airing at 4 PM on FOX, we think these three have already won—InStyle's Girl Crush Award. Scroll down to see why.

Alex Morgan

When I'm most happy, in my uniform representing my country. #twodays

A photo posted by Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) on

 
 

It's game time. 12pmET on Fox Sports 1. #USAvFRA . Photo: M. Stahlschmidt/SSP © 2015

A photo posted by Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) on

Carli Lloyd

 

Working the 1st touch and side volleys this morning. @academynews @coachgalanis ™@coachgalanis

A video posted by Carli Lloyd (@carlilloyd) on

 

The face you make when you miss a goal....😡😱

A photo posted by Carli Lloyd (@carlilloyd) on

 

Kelley O'Hara

Well that was fun 😄 Semi-finals here we come💥🇺🇸👊

A photo posted by Kelley O'Hara (@kelleyohara) on

 

World Cup in 1⃣1⃣ days got me all like...

A photo posted by Kelley O'Hara (@kelleyohara) on

 

If you love it, you'll make it happen #IWILLWHATIWANT @underarmourwomen

A photo posted by Kelley O'Hara (@kelleyohara) on

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!