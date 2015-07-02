Our 3 #GirlCrushes from the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team has proven they’re not letting anyone get in between them and the World Cup. Not even the first place team, Germany, who they delightfully defeated in last night's semifinals thanks to Carli Lloyd’s impeccable penalty kick, Alex Morgan's strategic attacks, and Kelley O’Hara’s 84th minute goal. These three ladies have risen to the challenge as the tournament raged on over the past few weeks. No matter what happens when they compete against the winner of the Japan v. England match at the final on Sunday, airing at 4 PM on FOX, we think these three have already won—InStyle's Girl Crush Award. Scroll down to see why.
Alex Morgan
Carli Lloyd
Kelley O'Hara