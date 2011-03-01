Meet the New Dancing With the Stars Season 12 Cast!

ABC just revealed the cast for the season 12 installment of Dancing With the Stars, and it's quite the lineup! The show’s competitors include a mix of TV fixtures like Kirstie Alley, Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett, Wendy Williams, and the Disney Channel’s Chelsea Kane (formerly Chelsea Staub), as well as professional athletes like Pittsburgh Steeler Hines Ward, wrestler Chris Jericho, and former world champion fighter Sugar Ray Leonard. Also joining the season 12 cast: The original Karate Kid Ralph Macchio, supermodel Petra Nemcova, radio host “Psycho” Mike Catherwood, and rapper Romeo (whose dad Master P competed in season two). Watch their ballroom dancing and samba skills be put to the test when the show's season debut airs on March 21 at 8 p.m.

Tell us: Who will you be rooting for? Place your early bets in the comments!