Meet Neil Patrick Harris's Count Olaf in the New Series of Unfortunate Events Trailer

The time has finally come to meet Neil Patrick Harris’s Count Olaf, and he’s just as terrifying as we had hoped. On Thursday, Netflix released a new teaser trailer for the TV adaptation of Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, and we can say with confidence that Harris will do this villain justice.

In the teaser trailer, orphans Klaus, Sunny, and Violet Baudelaire arrive at Count Olaf’s door and immediately sense that something is amiss. “He said specifically he was waiting very eagerly to get his hands on you,” the social worker ominously says.

“Something strange is going on. Did you see the tattoo on his ankle? He’s in disguise and he’s trying to take us away,” the kids speculate. “He’s a thief and a murderer and so far has completely escaped capture.”

Then, Olaf appears in all his horrifying glory to tell the children, “You haven’t the faintest idea.”

The new trailer also comes with a description of the series hilariously written from the Count’s perspective. “Meet the star of a new Netflix series telling the story of a very handsome actor and three selfish and ungrateful orphans who refuse to give him the enormous fortune their dead parents left behind.”

Watch the unfortunate trailer above as we await the eight-episode show's arrival on Netflix on Jan. 13, 2017.