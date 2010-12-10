Meet Miss Golden Globe 2011: Gia Mantegna

Gia Mantegna, daughter of Criminal Minds actor Joe Mantegna and Arlene Vhrel (who owns the Italian restaurant Taste Chicago in Burbank, California), was named named Miss Golden Globe 2011 tonight in Los Angeles, which means the 20-year-old will help the HFPA hand out trophies during the 68th annual Golden Globes ceremony on January 16th. "Its such an honor to be part of an ongoing tradition so early on in my career," told InStyle at the party for her announcement. "My parents were super excited and proud. I was like, 'Yes! They're proud of me! Finally!' My dad is tough on me, so it was nice to have that. They're so excited." And this won't be Mantegna's first time in the spotlight. The rising actress—who wore a Tata Naka dress, Casadei shoes, Amrapali jewelry and a David Yurman bracelet last night—has appeared in movies like 13 Going on 30 and Unaccompanied Minors and made cameos on the television shows The Secret Life of the American Teenager and her father's show Criminal Minds. Montegna currently stars on the TeenNick television show Gigantic. Congrats, Gia!

MORE!• Previous Miss (and Mr.!) Golden Globe honorees.• More celeb photos from the announcement party!