Meet Miss Golden Globe 2010

Last night, Mavis Spencer, daughter of award-winning actress Alfre Woodard, was named named Miss Golden Globe 2010 during a bash at L.A. hot spot Nobu. Here's what Spencer, 18, told us about style, Shakespeare, and her celebrity mom:

1. "My mom does most of my shopping. I usually show up at home and I go, 'I love that, it's great. Good job!' She's got great taste."2. "I am an aspiring actress. In the fall I'll be attending Columbia University. I'm going to take a lot of classes, but acting for sure, history, and maybe some Shakespeare." 3. "I'm sort of a jeans and T-shirt kind of a girl. I never wear heels because I'm so tall."4. "I get to pick my own Globes dress. I'd like to wear something long, but not with a train. I don't need any more help with the potential tripping element!"

— Bronwyn Barnes and Andrea Simpson