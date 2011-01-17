Meet Miss America 2011: Teresa Scanlan of Nebraska

Getty Images
Sharon Clott Kanter
Jan 17, 2011 @ 10:40 am

Meet your new Miss America! Miss Nebraska Teresa Scanlan won the crown on Saturday night in Las Vegas. The 17-year-old aspiring politician, who ran on the platform of eating disorders and played piano as her talent, is the youngest woman to win the title since the first Miss America pageant 90 years ago, Reuters reports. Miss Arkansas Alyse Eady won the first runner-up title, while Miss Hawaii Jalee Fuselier came in the second runner-up position. Click through to see the top finalists' winning looks.

