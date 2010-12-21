Meet Marina Diamandis, New Face of Max Factor

It won't be long before you start to see Marina Diamandis's face everywhere. The Welsh singer, whose stage name is Marina and the Diamonds, announced on Twitter this morning that Max Factor named her its new brand ambassador. And she’s in good company, considering the heavy-hitting beauties who held the position before her: Gisele Bundchen, Madonna and Carmen Electra. While the rest of the details are still under wraps, we're psyched to see what Diamandis will bring to the seasoned, century-old Max Factor company. After all, the 25-year-old singer wore some pretty over-the-top makeup looks in her "I Am Not a Robot" music video (think crystal-studded lips, green face paint and all-over glitter), so we know she's not afraid to go there.