Meet London Scout, the Most Stylish Kid in All of N.Y.C.

London Scout is one cool girl. She’s a trend-setter, wears top designers, and attends magazine shoots. She roams the cobblestone streets of her Brooklyn neighborhood where she inevitably steals the spotlight from the myriad street style stars there. A model, she’s a natural in front of the camera, and gets flown across the country to be photographed and attend events. She rocks a tutu and combat boots like no one you’ve ever seen. Hell, she even has a crown. Oh, and did I mention that she’s only 3?

Courtesy

RELATED: Baby Gifts Inspired by Gwen Stefani's Rocker-Mom Style

As the star of the popular Scout The City blog, this mini fashion maven is taking the Internet by storm, which is no surprise seeing that we all just can’t get enough of London's adorable pics. With nearly 90,000 Instagram followers, London and her mom, Sai De Silva (pictured, above), give you a glimpse into her kiddie fab life. De Silva says she launched Scout The City because there was a huge void in quality stylish children’s blogs, and she felt that she and London could make a positive impact to inspire moms and daughters alike. De Silva also loves introducing modern and chic designer kids’ brands to readers, such as Mainio Clothing from Finland and Sons + Daughters eyewear from Canada.

The name of the blog was a bit of a no-brainer. When London doesn’t respond to her first name, she’ll often answer to Scout. (De Silva finds that Scout is always up for a little fun!) Born in Montreal, London is currently being raised in De Silva's stomping grounds of N.Y.C. So what are some of their favorite New York spots? You can find them meeting friends at Soho House, brunching at Bergdorfs, playing at Brooklyn Bridge Park, trying new food at Smorgasburg, or heading to Montauk to get away from it all. No matter where they are, it's clear this dynamic fashion duo is taking mommy-and-me style to a whole new level.

RELATED: Why This Jumpsuit Is One Any New Mom Will Adore