Meet The Brit Girl Band That's Breaking the Spice Girls' Records 

Girl bands have had a special place in our heart ever since the Spice Girls rocked our world back in the ‘90s. But now another British group is stepping up to the plate—and delivering some seriously empowering tunes while they're at it.

Similar to One Direction, Little Mix was formed through the British talent competition show, The X Factor. Each member of the group auditioned individually for the show in 2011, and after some shuffling around, they came together to form their band, Little Mix. Together they won the competition, and with their debut album they broke the Spice Girls’s record of holding the highest U.S. chart position as a British girl band. Their record sales and Instagram follower counts are in the millions—and that’s why we’re keeping out eyes on Little Mix. Their latest single “Black Magic” is storming the charts worldwide and their new album Get Weird comes out November 6. It’s pretty much guaranteed to be a hit, so get acquainted with the four talented ladies of Little Mix below.

Perrie Edwards

#FeelTheSoul A photo posted by Perrie Edwards (@perrieeele) on Jul 15, 2015 at 4:48am PDT

You may know her as the former fiancée of former One Direction heartthrob Zayn Malik, but this It girl Brit is so much more than that. The 22-year old blonde bombshell rocks a boho vibe and gives off an infectious energy whenever she’s performing.

Jesy Nelson

#LiveLoungeRadio1 A photo posted by @jesymix14 on Jul 28, 2015 at 1:57am PDT

With her soulful alto voice, Nelson helps give the group a full sound. The 24-year-old is known for her sultry style and for always supporting her band mates on social media.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Wearing the fabulous @janebowler last night to the IHeartRadio cocktail Party. #LeighLoves A photo posted by Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@leigh_love_life) on Aug 6, 2015 at 4:11pm PDT

Fashion daredevil Pinnock knows how to strut her stuff onstage and off—her style blog Leigh Loves documents all of her favorite outfits and where to buy each piece. Bonus: She loves shopping at affordable places like Topshop, Asos, and Missguided.

Jade Thirlwall

When you try your hardest to get a in your outfit... A photo posted by jadeameliabadwi (@jadeameliabadwi) on Jun 20, 2015 at 9:09am PDT

Thirlwall may have some powerhouse vocal chords, but this girl has a majorly goofy side. The Disney-loving songstress knows how to make anyone laugh.

