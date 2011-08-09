Meet the Hallmark Channel's New Duchess Catherine!

Alice St. Clair is set to play Duchess Catherine in Hallmark's William & Catherine: A Royal Romance (debuting August 27th at 9 p.m). We caught up with the British actress at last night's One Day premiere to talk about her royal transformation! "I had extensions for the role," St. Clair told InStyle. "We don’t have very similar style at all, but I always think she looks so chic and elegant. I’ve tried to take some of her elegance and put it into my look, but I’ve always been quite a bit more shabby than her." Despite the pair's different tastes, they do agree on one thing—shoes! "There are these high black boots that she wears, and I got to sneak a pair home at the end," St. Clair said. Click through the gallery for more of Kate Middleton's style, and tell us, are you excited for William & Catherine?