Meet Channing and Jenna Tatum's Daughter, Man of Steel Breaks Records, and More

1. Everly Tatum got her first Facebook photo! Channing and Jenna posted one on Father's Day. [Facebook]

2. Man of Steel broke June box office records with a $125.1 million dollar debut. [EW]

3. Watch the trailer for Leonardo DiCaprio's upcoming movie Wolf of Wall Street. [HuffPo]

4. Celebrity manicurist Jenna Hipp is launching a collection of 12 punchy polishes for Costco. [SheFinds]

5. Congratulations to Miss Connecticut, Erin Brady! The 25-year-old took home the crown.  [People]

6. Club Monaco will launch footwear this fall. [WWD]

