This Is the N.Y.C. Hotspot to Hit During Fashion Week

Walking into Provocateur, set inside the Gansevoort Hotel in the heart of the Meatpacking District, is like walking into the stomping ground of the international jet set. A hub for world-renowned DJs, the 7,000-square-foot club provides fashionistas in town for Fashion Week with two distinct environments: Provocateur Café and Provocateur Nightclub. Both have played host to headlining artists like Calvin Harris, Skrillex, Deadmau5, and dozens of other music influencers; the club has also held raging parties for up to 600 guests for brands like Alice & Olivia, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, Rag & Bone, and Diane von Furstenberg.

Zandy Mangold

Even when a big fashion player isn't holding court downstairs, the club is a late-night haunt for stylishly-clad women and smartly-dressed men throwing back a few cocktails and letting the DJ save their lives after a day or a week of braving the cobblestones in stacked Louboutins or slim-fitting John Lobbs. For this fall's Fashion Week, NERVO will be headlining and the club will also be turned into a pop-up gallery for famed street artist Mr. Brainwash.

RELATED: 24 Hotels to Follow on Instagram

The atmosphere has something to do with the appeal to event planners and fashion influencers. Edward Van Vliet designed the two chandeliers that hang from the ceiling. Lavender staircases are wrapped with LED ribbons, allowing them to glow. Not sexy enough? Check out the set of 20-foot-tall Egyptian phoenix wings suspended above the bar. The whole place oozes a naughty sexiness, especially when the club turns on the snow flurries, laser lights, and cryogenic smoke machines.

The catch is that you have to be invited or make a table reservation. As long as there is availability, a table is yours along with a night to remember that could only happen in New York.

Call 212-929-9036 or log on to provocateurny.com for reservations.

PHOTOS: Celebrities' Favorite Hotels in the World