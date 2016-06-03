The NBA Edition of Mean Tweets Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Jimmy Kimmel is at it again. In honor of the NBA finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, the late night host rounded up a few of the game's biggest names to participate in a hilarious edition of Mean Tweets, and not even the league's reigning MVP Steph Curry was safe.

"Have you ever been downloading something online and halfway through it just froze and couldn't go anywhere? Think Steph Curry's puberty," the 28-year-old Golden State Warriors point guard read aloud. Harsh! But being the good sport that he is, Curry laughed and said: "That's good."

He wasn't the only big name to get trashed talked on Twitter. Magic Johnson was told he looked like "a bald, black, John Travolta," while Shaquille O'Neal was told he "is a fat ass old man #justsayin." If these basketball legends are getting burned on social media, there's no hope for the rest of us.

Watch the full Mean Tweets segment above.