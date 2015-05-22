Regina George's Mansion from Mean Girls is on the Market for a Cool $14.8 Million

Mean Girls fans, listen up—now is your chance to own a little piece of the movie's history. The mansion where Regina George and her gang of plastics spent their time gossiping, primping, and writing the "Burn Book" has just gone on the market, and it can be yours for a cool 14.8 million Canadian dollars.

The grand abode features 11 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, a six-car garage, a regulation-size tennis court, and a pool. In the cult classic film, it was located in a Chicago suburb, but in real life it's actually in Toronto—fitting, since that's where Rachel McAdams, who played the evil queen bee in the film, is from. Head over to sothebysrealty.ca for more info on the fetch pad.

