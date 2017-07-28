Get in Losers, the Mean Girls Musical Has Been Cast

Open up that Burn Book losers, there's a whole new crop of Plastics in town.

The cast of the highly-anticipated Mean Girls musical has finally been announced, which means we're one step closer to the Broadway-bound production's October 31 debut in Washington, D.C.

Variety reports that Erika Henningsen, who recently appeared in the Broadway revival of "Les Miserables," has signed on to play Cady Heron, the character made famous by Lindsay Lohan back in 2004. Kerry Butler, who earned a Tony nod for her part in "Xanadu," will take on the role of Ms. Norbury, the calculus teacher played by Tina Fey in the film, while Taylor Louderman, of "Kinky Boots" fame, is set to assume the role of queen bee, Regina George.

After the news was announced on Thursday, members of the show's cast took to social media to express their excitement.

So agents said I'm actually the adult in #meangirls. My hidden portrait just cried a single tear. Just kidding! Very excited 4 @MeanGirls — Kerry Butler (@KerryButlerNyc) July 27, 2017

SO EXCITED TO JOIN THIS FETCH TEAM. How excited am I?! ....."the limit does not exist." https://t.co/JS5AassC1S — Erika Henningsen (@ELHenningsen) July 27, 2017

IM SO FREAKIN EXCITED!!!!! https://t.co/SMqUultnrw — Taylor Louderman (@taylizlou) July 27, 2017

Other notable cast members include Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Ian, Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Grey Henson as Damien Hubbard, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor and Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels. And most importantly, Fey will be writing the show.

Now this is going to be grool.