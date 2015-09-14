Meadow Walker Launches a Foundation in Her Late Father Paul Walker's Name

Though the world lost Paul Walker in a tragic car accident in 2013, his legacy of being a great philanthropist lives on. And now this is happening in an especially meaningful way: The Furious 7 actor's daughter, Meadow Walker, announced the launch of the Paul Walker Foundation on what would have been his 42nd birthday over the weekend.

The nonprofit will protect and research ocean life, one of Walker's main passions, by giving marine science students scholarships and grants. Meadow shared details about the organization on Instagram along with a sweet picture of her with her father. "Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions," she wrote in the caption. "His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others, I can't think of a better way to celebrate my father."

Walker studied marine biology when he attended community college and worked with The Billfish Foundation. He also appeared in the National Geographic Channel's Expedition Great White.

Close friends and family planned a small "low-key" celebration in honor of his birthday, according to his brother Cody Walker, who told People, "I don't know anyone that loves the ocean as much as Paul did. It will always remind me of him. So, on his birthday, that's where I'll be."

