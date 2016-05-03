McDonald's French Fries Are About to Get Even More Delicious

How do you improve upon perfection? Add garlic. It's basically science, and McDonald's definitely agrees. The fast-food chain is testing out garlic fries at four locations in the San Francisco Bay Area, Time confirms, and our mouths are watering just thinking about it.

"The new fries are made-to-order in McDonald’s kitchens where restaurant employees toss French fries in stainless steel bowls with a purée mix that includes ingredients, such as chopped Gilroy garlic and olive oil, parmesan cheese, parsley and a pinch of salt," the company said in a statement. "The garlic fries are part of a trend at McDonald’s to experiment with regional flavors and food on its menu."

The delicious new menu item will be called "Gilroy Garlic Fries," a nod to the Northern California city which is known as the Garlic Capital of the World.

Sounds like a trip to California is in our future.