Maybelline Mascara's New Designer Packaging!

Courtesy Photos (2); Time Inc Digital Studio
Kelci Shipley
Jul 23, 2011 @ 12:00 pm

To celebrate turning 40, Maybelline Great Lash Mascara got a makeover! Tracy Reese (inset right), Vivienne Tam and Max Azria designed limited editions of the eye makeup's signature packaging. The three new looks include a graphic floral print (shown), black lace and Chinese characters, and will be available in Target stores beginning in August. For only $6.99 it's a quick and easy way to add some designer style to your makeup drawer!

