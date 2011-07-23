Maybelline Mascara's New Designer Packaging!

To celebrate turning 40, Maybelline Great Lash Mascara got a makeover! Tracy Reese (inset right), Vivienne Tam and Max Azria designed limited editions of the eye makeup's signature packaging. The three new looks include a graphic floral print (shown), black lace and Chinese characters, and will be available in Target stores beginning in August. For only $6.99 it's a quick and easy way to add some designer style to your makeup drawer!

