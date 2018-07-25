America's Most Popular Concealer Costs Less Than $10

There's an overwhelming amount of concealer options out there, but you might be able to skip the trial-and-error of testing them all by going with the one that's won America's heart.

According to a press release from the brand, Maybelline New York's Instant Age-Rewind Concealer ($8; target.com) is the number one concealer across both mass market and prestige market categories. The honor was determined based on Nielsen data for dollar and unit sales in major retailers from February 2017 to February 2018.

The drugstore staple is a fan-favorite because of its affordable price point, plus the fact that it covers imperfections while simultaneously fighting signs of aging. It does all of the above with a radiant (not cakey) finish. It comes in 12 shades, which can be mixed and matched to use for highlighting and contouring the face, too.

In fact, it's so good that Maybelline's Global Makeup Artist Erin Parsons uses it on many of her celebrity clients, including Gigi Hadid, the brand's spokesmodel.

"Maybelline Instant Age Rewind is my all-time favorite concealer! It provides amazing coverage and keeps the eye area hydrated and radiant," Parsons said in a statement. "I have used this many times on Gigi (Hadid) solely for the purpose of perfecting the skin without using foundation. I am able to cover blemishes and under-eye darkness using two different tones. The neutralizer shade is perfect for brightening the under eyes! Then, I choose a tone that seamlessly matches the skin for the rest of the face. I rarely set with powder as Instant Age Rewind creates a soft skin-like finish and stays in place—all while keeping the skin glowing and luminous."

If it's good enough for Hadid, consider stocking up on it on a drugstore run.