Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's Daughter Is Joining the Cast of Stranger Things

Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things is returning for a third season, and it’s adding a new celebrity kid to its roster. Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke’s daughter Maya Thurman-Hawke was just cast in the series, and her role sounds seriously juicy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 19-year-old will play a new character named Robin, a girl who is “equal parts sharp and playful.”

“Bored with her mundane day job, she just wants a little excitement in her life … and gets more than she bargained for when she uncovers a dark secret in Hawkins,” THR writes.

VIDEO: Stranger Things Couple Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton Unite on the Red Carpet

As Stranger Things fans know, that dark secret involves the Upside Down and a shadow monster that is still terrorizing the town. Netflix has also announced that Lucas’s little sister Erica Sinclair (played by Priah Ferguson) will have a larger role in Season 3—expected out in 2019—along with her “army of friends.”

“No longer content with sitting on the sidelines, Erica finds herself on a wild mission to save Hawkins from a dangerous and unexpected new threat.”

RELATED: The Stranger Things Cast Shut Down the SAG Awards Red Carpet

While we met Erica last season, Robin is a brand-new character in the Stranger Things world. Here’s what we know about the girl who will play her, Maya Thurman-Hawke.

1. She played Little Women’s Jo March.

The teen was enrolled at Julliard when she dropped out to accept a role in the 2017 TV mini-series.

2. She was a favorite to play Ariel in a live-action The Little Mermaid.

Director Sofia Coppola was reportedly keen on Thurman-Hawke taking the role, but the studio went with Chloë Grace-Moretz instead. Coppola later dropped out of the project over creative differences, and Grace-Moretz has since departed as well.

3. Like mom Uma Thurman, she’s a model.

Thurman-Hawke was the face of British brand AllSaint’s 2016/2017 collection and starred in a video campaign for Calvin Klein. The teen was even Zac Posen’s date to the CFDA Awards back in 2015.

4. She has a ton of celebrity friends.

From Rowan Blanchard to the Haim sisters and Lady Bird breakout star Lucas Hedges, Thurman-Hawke is already a natural in the young Hollywood scene.

Last night in Milan. @rowanblanchard A post shared by Maya Ray (@maya_hawke) on Feb 22, 2018 at 1:39pm PST

5. Her parents divorced in 2005.

Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke finalized their split in 2005, but they co-parented their two kids, Maya and Levon Roan.