In May 2010, Scarlett Johansson Was Married to Ryan Reynolds and Starring as Black Widow for the First Time

Flashback! Each Friday, we’re taking a look back at the trends, beauty, music, and cover stars that were all the rage in years past. This week: Get nostalgic for May 2010 as we reminisce about the Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds, the gingham trend, Sex and the City 2 at the box office, and more.

InStyle Cover Star: Scarlett Johansson

Before she became a mom to Rose Dorothy and joined the Avengers cast, Scarlett Johansson graced our May 2010 cover to promote her first turn as Black Widow in Iron Man 2. In the issue she opened up about her low-key life and then-husband Ryan Reynolds. “I’m not a social butterfly. I’ve never been part of a scandal that was really juicy,” she said. “You’re not going to find me at 4 a.m. hitting up the club.” In fact, she admitted that instead of a dance floor you’ll probably find her in the kitchen baking up a storm for Reynolds. “He loves to eat,” she revealed.

However, to get into shape to play Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, she had to put some of her favorite indulgent treats on the backburner. With the thoughts of wearing a lycra catsuit in the back of her mind, she enlisted Reynolds’s trainer Bobby Strom to help her get in tip-top shape. At the time she was thrilled for an opportunity to stray from her indie-film roots: “This is the first role I’ve done that is really physical, sex creature who’s, like, bad-ass.” As she reprises the role once more in Avengers: Age of Ultron (out today, May 1), we’ll get to see her kick butt once more.

Fashion Fixture: Gingham

What goes around comes around. Back in 2010, we showed our readers that you can do gingham, and this season we’ve embraced the quintessential summery fabric one more. See how you can mix it into your wardrobe today.

Fresh Face: Freida Pinto

Then, 25-year-old Freida Pinto was newly famous thanks to her role in the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire. After a whirlwind red carpet season, we caught up to learn the secret to her gorgeous skin. “I wear sunscreen every day; that’s my cardinal rule,” Pinto said. Advice we can still live by!

Mother’s Day Meals: Zoe Saldana

Saldana may be a mother of twin boys now, but back in 2010 she was just a devoted daughter whipping up delicious dishes with her mom. In the issue, the mother-daughter duo showed us how to make Saldana’s favorite family dish, Bacalao a la Criolla.

Top Jam: “California Gurls” by Katy Perry featuring Snoop Dogg

The pop hit from Perry’s third album Teenage Dream, quickly became the song of the summer thanks to its infectious melody and playful lyrics. Relive the magic by watching the music video below.

