The New Nail Care Line Celebs Like Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie Already Love

Strong, healthy nails are the goal for most women—Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie included. To get their digits in tip-top shape, the actresses have been turning to a new nail care line called Maxus Nails. Needless to say, we had to learn more.

The line is made up of three key products—two of which should be in every nail polish arsenal: A base coat and topcoat. Made of fortifying ingredients like silk amino acids and ceramic powder, the formulas keep the nails hydrated and free of breakage, chipping, and unsightly yellowing. Plus, they're infused with tea tree oil to defend against fungal infections (an embarrassing yet common condition in the high humidity).

Courtesy

But if your nails are in need of a little extra love (too many gel manicures, perhaps?), the brand also offers a strengthening treatment packed with safflower oil and biotin to nourish the nail plate and improve its natural keratin.

Aside from healthier-looking nails, though, the products will get you a manicure that actually lasts—a major benefit Paltrow, Jolie and other stars, including Olivia Munn, Hilary Swank, and Anne Hathaway, have already grown fond of.

Head to maxusnails.com ($20 for the strengthener; $18 for the base coat or topcoat) to get your hands on the trio now.

