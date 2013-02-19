MaxMara's Thrilling Reaction to Dressing Duchess Catherine's Baby Bump

Mom-to-be Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge loves MaxMara! Today, the royal made her first public appearance in weeks to visit the Hope House in London, a non-profit facility that treats women with addictions, and royal watchers the world over waited to see how she'd dress her baby bump for the outing. Her choice? The Italian label's gray jersey printed wrap dress, a style no longer sold in stores (though similar versions are available). And the Maramotti family behind the label is thrilled to see the Duchess in one of their designs. "To see a style icon wearing a MaxMara dress so beautifully makes me feel so proud," said MaxMara U.S. brand ambassador Maria Giulia Maramotti, who is the granddaughter of MaxMara founder Achille Maramotti. "Catherine represents everything the MaxMara woman stands for: She is beautiful, full of energy and has such a natural elegance that comes from her consistent style. She does not follow trends, yet she is well aware of them; and the trends she does pick up on are always consistent with her timeless style. Is there anything more royal than that?" Divine, indeed!

