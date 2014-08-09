Maxi-mizing Her Assets: See How Rachel Bilson Styles Her Baby Bump

The maternity hits keep coming. Rachel Bilson offered moms-to-be some fresh style inspiration by stepping out in another uniquely chic outfit yesterday. While out in L.A. for a manicure, the 32-year-old actress opted for a casual but cute ensemble: a clingy black maxi dress under an Isabel Marant chunky zip-up cardigan with a pair of vibrant pink sunnies.

For footwear, Bilson went with the shoes Hollywood's hottest moms are wearing: Vans. The slip-on sneakers (which ring in at an affordable $47 at vans.com) looked super comfy and their checkerboard pattern gave her look a playful twist. She seems to be in perfect sync with stylish celebrity mothers like Olivia Wilde and Gwen Stefani—her soon-to-be peers!

Want more bump fashion? See more of Rachel Bilson’s chic maternity outfits now!