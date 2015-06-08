Max Greenfield Unites Stars for a Soirée in Support of the Homeless

Leave it to the undeniably handsome Max Greenfield to rile up a crowd. The actor (center, at top) took the stage as MC this past Saturday at the 14th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball inside a private home in Los Angeles packed with stars and notable figures all there to support the organization.

"It's a noble cause and my absolute pleasure to celebrate with you all," Greenfield told the crowd before Rebecca Gayheart took the stage and made comical remarks: “One of my daughters offered to stand on stage with me and do a little distracting dance.” Of course, Greenfield looked sleek in his Band of Outsiders suit, one that notably did not rip apart—unlike his outfit of choice at the 2015 Critics Choice Awards: “I was ready to go and my wife said, ‘Why is there a hole in your crotch? I don’t even know how it got there. It was like a random hole for no reason … somebody’s making holes in my clothes,” he quipped.

As he continued his banter on stage, guests, which included the likes of Sharon Stone (left, at top), Patricia Heaton (right, at top), Eric Dane, and Darby Stanchfield, enjoyed wine and a steak dinner (baked potato included) before Aloe Blacc and his wife, Maya Jupiter, took the stage to perform. And while the crowd was dazzled by the entertainment, Heaton made sure not to forget the cause. “Chrysalis is a wonderful organization that really helps people who are homeless, people who have criminal records get back up on their feet and into society, and helps find places that will take a chance on hiring people,” she said. “It’s really the only way to help people get back into society, help get their dignity and give them some pride."

—With reporting by Brandi Fowler

