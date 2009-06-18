Matthew Williamson's Pucci Punch

Not only does Matthew Williamson create party dresses for Hollywood's hottest It girls, he also knows how to throw one heck of a bash. (To celebrate the launch of his line for H&M, he booked music icon Grace Jones to perform on a yacht!) Now the hip Brit—who also serves as the creative director for luxury label Pucci—has designed the perfect party cocktail, a modern take on Rum Punch.

Ingredients:• 1 ½ Ounce Smirnoff Passion Fruit Vodka• 2 Ounce Tropical Punch HINT Essence Water• 1 Splash Diet Lemon-Lime Soda• 2 Dashes Bitters• 1 Splash Guava Juice• 1 Piece Fresh Pineapple• 1 Maraschino Cherry

Directions:Fill a 15 oz. highball glass halfway with ice. Add vodka, HINT Tropical Punch, soda, bitters and guava juice and stir. Garnish with pineapple and cherry.

