Matthew Williamson's Pucci Punch

Amanda Schwab/Startraks Photo
Bronwyn Barnes
Jun 18, 2009 @ 3:00 pm

 Not only does Matthew Williamson create party dresses for Hollywood's hottest It girls, he also knows how to throw one heck of a bash. (To celebrate the launch of his line for H&M, he booked music icon Grace Jones to perform on a yacht!) Now the hip Brit—who also serves as the creative director for luxury label Pucci—has designed the perfect party cocktail, a modern take on Rum Punch.

Ingredients:• 1 ½ Ounce Smirnoff Passion Fruit Vodka• 2 Ounce Tropical Punch HINT Essence Water• 1 Splash Diet Lemon-Lime Soda• 2 Dashes Bitters• 1 Splash Guava Juice• 1 Piece Fresh Pineapple• 1 Maraschino Cherry

Directions:Fill a 15 oz. highball glass halfway with ice. Add vodka, HINT Tropical Punch, soda, bitters and guava juice and stir. Garnish with pineapple and cherry.

Add to Facebook Add to Twitter

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!