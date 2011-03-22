Matthew Williamson’s designs usually range in the thousands, but come April, you can score a slice of the designer for under $300. The London designer—who is loved by celebrities like Sienna Miller, Katy Perry, and Blake Lively—partnered with Macy’s to create a capsule collection of ’70s-inspired dresses, printed blouses, patterned scarves, spring-ready rompers starting as low as $24. “The collection aims to capture the essence of the mainline brand, with a focus on effortless glamour, dynamic prints, loosely structured silhouettes and pops of strong color,” Williamson said in a statement. The lineup, which includes this patterned tank and blouse (both $59), hits Macy’s stores and Macys.com on April 13th, and will be available for a limited time only. And good news: InStyle scored a special preview of the entire collection—with prices!—so you can pick out your favorites right now. Click through the gallery to see the entire Matthew Williamson for Macy’s collection.
Matthew Williamson for Macy’s: The Complete Collection!
C0urtesy of Macys