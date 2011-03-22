Matthew Williamson for Macy’s: The Complete Collection!

Matthew Williamson’s designs usually range in the thousands, but come April, you can score a slice of the designer for under $300. The London designer—who is loved by celebrities like Sienna Miller, Katy Perry, and Blake Lively—partnered with Macy’s to create a capsule collection of ’70s-inspired dresses, printed blouses, patterned scarves, spring-ready rompers starting as low as $24. “The collection aims to capture the essence of the mainline brand, with a focus on effortless glamour, dynamic prints, loosely structured silhouettes and pops of strong color,” Williamson said in a statement. The lineup, which includes this patterned tank and blouse (both $59), hits Macy’s stores and Macys.com on April 13th, and will be available for a limited time only. And good news: InStyle scored a special preview of the entire collection—with prices!—so you can pick out your favorites right now. Click through the gallery to see the entire Matthew Williamson for Macy’s collection.