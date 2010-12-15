Matthew Williamson on His New Bridal Collection

Matthew Williamson is launching a bridal collection, and we caught up with the British designer to find out the details: “I evolved the bridalwear from the soft femininity and luxurious aesthetic found within my runway collections each season,” the designer (shown with celebrity fan Sienna Miller) told InStyle exclusively. “The pieces will offer an extensive range of options—classic silhouettes to entice both the boho, glamourous brides-to-be and the more structured, modern brides alike.” The line, which Williamson tells us will feature silk gowns with embellishments and several accessories, will be sold at the Matthew Williamson flagship store in New York starting next year. We can't wait to see it!

