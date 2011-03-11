Matthew Williamson Designs a Lower-Priced Line for Macy’s

Matthew Williamson fans, take note! The designer, whose A-list followers include Blake Lively and Cat Deeley, is teaming up with Macy’s this spring, which means you’ll be able to score his punchy prints at a much lower price point. Williamson, who recently launched a bridal collection, has created a 30-piece, '70s-inspired line for the retailer, WWD reports. Expect to see lots of embellished dresses, printed scarves, rompers, and leather and suede jackets priced from $50 to $300. “The collection aims to capture the essence of the mainline brand, with a focus on effortless glamour; dynamic prints; loosely structured silhouettes, and pops of strong color,” said Williamson. Excited? Us too! The collection will be available in stores and online April 13, but check in next week, when we’ll post a sneak peek of the pieces.