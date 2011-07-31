Matthew Williamsom Debuts Lower-Priced Line!

Matthew Williamson debuted his diffusion line MW by Matthew Williamson this week, at a party co-hosted by his model muse Dree Hemingway and past collaborator Belvedere. "I wanted to make a collection that’s more centered around daywear. There’s no red carpet, jet-set sensibility," the designer told InStyle exclusively. "It’s essentially a younger collection for a girl that’s a little kooky, a little more eccentric." The line, which is in Matthew Williamson boutiques now, includes metallic party dresses, sexy jumpsuits and loads of separates in the designer's signature prints, and prices range from $150 for belts to $660 for gowns. Click through the gallery to browse the full lookbook!

