About That Time Matthew Perry Beat Up Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Matthew Perry might be the one man on Earth who has escaped the charms of Justin Trudeau. The Friends star actually went to school in Canada with the young prime minister and admitted to bullying Trudeau in grade school.

“I was a couple years ahead of him in fifth grade,” he told Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday night. “I have a story about him that I’m not proud of. I was reminded this—my friend Chris Murray, who was also in the fifth grade in Canada, reminded me that we actually beat up Justin Trudeau.”

“We both beat him up. I think he was excelling in sports, so it was pure jealousy,” he said. Let's also remember that Trudeau has been outrageously good-looking throughout his youth, so the jealously might have been misplaced.

The future PM did have friends in powerful places. His father, Pierre Trudeau, was running the country at the time, though young Justin didn’t have any secret service protection at school. “His dad was the prime minister. I don’t think that’s the reason we beat him up. I think he’s the only kid in school that we could beat up,” Perry joked.

“I’m not bragging about this. This is terrible. I was a stupid kid. I didn’t want to beat him up. In fact, I think at one point I tried to turn it into a love play,” he added, making us think that maybe he didn’t entirely escape his charms after all.

But instead of being ashamed of the incident, the Friends alum prefers to think of it as shaping Trudeau’s path to politics. “I think it was rather instrumental in him going to such great heights and becoming the Prime Minister. I think he said, ‘I’m going to rise above this, and I’m going to become Prime Minister.’”

Justin Trudeau, from bullying target to thirst trap.