Glee's Matthew Morrison and His Wife Are Expecting Their First Child

There’s a new Gleek on the way! Matthew Morrison, who played Will Schuester on the hit show, is expecting his first child with wife Renee Puente.

The couple announced the news on Instagram with a sweet video of their #MorrisonAdventures through the years. “We will have a new addition to the family and I’m blown away by the unconditional love that I already possess for this child,” he wrote. “I have such a clear vision of the father that I want to be, but the perfection lies in the balance and teamwork that Renee and I have cultivated.”

In this week’s issue of People, Morrison opens up about fatherhood. “The fact that it’s half me and half the person that I love most in the world … I’m so excited to meet our child and see what he or she looks like, and to see what features of my beautiful wife that he or she has.”

We can’t wait to meet this little one either.