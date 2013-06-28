Glee Star Matthew Morrison is Engaged to Renee Puente, and More News

1. Congratulations to Matthew Morrison! The Glee star is engaged to longtime girlfriend Renee Puente. [PopSugar]

2. Julianne Moore may be the next A-list actress to join the The Hunger Games cast. [EW]

3. Required listening: The full version of Beyoncé's "Standing on the Sun," which leaked today. [HuffPo]

4. Go behind-the-scenes with Kate Moss at the shoot for her Stuart Weitzman campaign. [People]

5. The Fifty Shades of Grey movie gets a release date! [THR]

6. Elizabeth Arden is launching their first fragrance in two decades. [WWD]