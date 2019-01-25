Matthew McConaughey Ranked His Rom-Coms from Best to Worst and He Was SO Wrong

Matthew McConaughey just offended me to my core, and no, it’s not because he openly professed his love for the Redskins mascot — rather, I’m offended by his personal ranking of his own romantic comedies.

Mr. McConaughey is very quick to roll his head back and have a jolly good laugh about that time in his career (that stretched on for nearly a decade, mind you) in which he was the male lead in rom-com after rom-com after rom-com.

After Ghosts of Girlfriends Past in 2009, the final nail in the genre coffin, the actor went on a critically acclaimed spree, taking on “serious” roles in Dallas Buyers Club, The Wolf of Wall Street, True Detective, and Interstellar. He even won an Oscar (which is cool, I guess).

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

And now, five years out from his last big career win, he reemerged on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to rank three of his most beloved rom-coms, awarding the no. 1 spot to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days — because it’s been his “greatest mailbox money of any film.”

“It is always on and there’s always this great little check that shows up in the mail from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” he went on. “I did that however many years ago!” (For the record, it was released almost 16 years ago to the day.)

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

But then, with Failure to Launch and The Wedding Planner also on the table, he dubbed the Jennifer Lopez-led C-L-A-S-S-I-C the loser.

THE. NERVE.

Despite what critics may have said at the time, The Wedding Planner is one of the greatest romantic comedies of the century — it has it all: a sweeping meet-cute, an ethical conflict, weddings. Meanwhile, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Failure to Launch are kind of the same movie. Girl meets boy under false pretenses (she’s actually dating him for an article; she’s actually his secret life coach, respectively), hilarious hijinks ensue … Yes, OK — they're fine, but as with most things, J. Lo did it better and she did it first.

Image zoom Archive Photos/Getty Images

RELATED: 10 Dating Lessons We Learned from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Though all three of these rom-coms will go down as films that defined the genre, Matthew's latest thriller, Serenity, has not fared as well. (The Washington Post decried it as having “all the appeal of microwaved nachos.") Perhaps now's the time for a romantic comedy comeback, Matthew. Alright, alright, alright?