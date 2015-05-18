Matthew McConaughey to Grads: Always Play Like an Underdog

The following is an excerpt from a post that originally appeared on Time. To read the full article, visit time.com.

Short and sweet or long and salty? A sugar donut or some oatmeal? Out of respect for you and your efforts in getting your degree, I thought long and hard about what I could share with you tonight. Did I want to stand at a podium and read you your rights? Did I want to come up here and just share some really funny stories? I thought about what you would WANT. I thought about what you might NEED. I also thought about what I WANT to say. What I NEED to say...Hopefully, we'll both be happy on both accounts… And as the saying goes, take what you like, leave the rest. Thank you for having me.

So, before I share with you some "what I do knows," let's talk about a "what I don't know."

I have 2 older brothers.

One was in high school in the early 1970s — a time when a high school GED got you a job and college degree was exemplary.

My other brother was in HS in the early 1980s, and by this time the GED wasn't enough to guarantee employment, you needed a college degree, and if you got one, you had a pretty good chance of getting the kind of job you wanted after you graduated.

Me, I graduated HS in 1988, got my college degree in '93. That college degree? Didn't mean as much. No ticket, no voucher, no free pass go to anything.

So, what does your college degree mean?

It means you got an education, means you have more knowledge in a specific subject, vocation, means you may have more expertise in "what your degree" is in.

