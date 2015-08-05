Matthew McConaughey's Wife, Camila Alves, Celebrates Becoming a U.S. Citizen

Matthew McConaughey and his family have a lot to celebrate this summer. On Tuesday, the actor's wife, model Camila Alves, became a U.S. citizen!

The actor shared the exciting news on his Twitter account with a photo of him, Alves, and their three beautiful children Levi, 7, Vida, 5, and Livingston, 2. "Congratulations Camila on getting your U.S. citizenship today—another fellow and great American," he tweeted:

congratulations Camila on getting your U.S. citizenship today- another fellow and great American. pic.twitter.com/yuA9mOsG7O — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) August 4, 2015

Alves also shared the photo on Instagram. "It is with great pride and honor that I am happy to say I now hold an American passport!" she wrote in the caption. "I have so much respect and appreciation for this country..."

The couple looked cute in coordinating shades of yellow while the kids dressed up for the special occasion: Levi wore a sharp suit, Vida opted for a pretty sundress, and Livingston donned khakis and a collared shirt.

The Academy Award winner has just started production on on his latest film, Gold, in New Mexico.

